Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

