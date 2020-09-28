Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEGGF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday. Investec raised shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

