Melcor REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($4.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($4.85). The business had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.