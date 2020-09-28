Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 487.3% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of MRVGF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

