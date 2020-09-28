Meme (MEME) Price Down 10% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $743.10 or 0.06846104 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

