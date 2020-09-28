Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post sales of $72.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the lowest is $58.30 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $43.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $294.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $248.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

