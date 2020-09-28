Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Acquires £34,299 in Stock

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 171,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £34,299 ($44,817.72).

LON:MERC opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. Mercia Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Get Mercia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mercia Technologies from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.