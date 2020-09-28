Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinMex, Hotbit and Kucoin. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $97,875.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00251551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.01595698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188187 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,252,703,920 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

