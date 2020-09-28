Meridian Energy Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.65.
About Meridian Energy
