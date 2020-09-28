Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Analysts expect that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce $7.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $27.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $33.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Merus had a negative net margin of 243.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,344. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $349.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 146,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,359.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 201,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Merus by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merus by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 627,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Merus by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merus by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

