Meta Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Meta Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.43 price objective on shares of Meta Growth in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INSHF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Meta Growth has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of May 4, 2020, it operated 47 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

