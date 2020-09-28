Metacoin (MTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130,823.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges. Metacoin has a market cap of $40.14 million and approximately $130,823.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.72 or 0.04657249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

