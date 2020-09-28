Meter Governance Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $355,014.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00253200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00097267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01594698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00187475 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

