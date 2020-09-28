MFA FINL INC/SH Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

MFA FINL INC/SH has a payout ratio of -11.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at $460,939.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

