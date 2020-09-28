MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 2 14 0 2.88 Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus price target of $32.04, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.29 $90.26 million $2.33 12.34 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 6.52 $150.42 million $2.94 9.81

Cousins Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Growth Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 4.64% 0.65% 0.34% Cousins Properties 44.35% 7.51% 4.85%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats MGM Growth Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.