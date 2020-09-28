MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Macquarie

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.81.

MGM stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

