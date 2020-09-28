MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $282,475.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $269,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $2,111,905 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 3,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.