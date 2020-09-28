MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MGTI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 850,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About MGT Capital Investments
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.