MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGTI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 850,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location.

