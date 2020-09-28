Michaels Companies’ (MIK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Michaels Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.72.

MIK opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 18.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 566,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 225,062 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

