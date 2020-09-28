Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 170.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

