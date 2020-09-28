MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.44 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $108.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.01516042 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

