Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,750 shares of company stock worth $36,683 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSBI traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,761. The stock has a market cap of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

