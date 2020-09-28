MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOFG. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,089 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $953,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 252.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.