Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Minebea Mitsumi stock remained flat at $$37.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.17. Minebea Mitsumi has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Minebea Mitsumi had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

