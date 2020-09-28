Minerco Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Minerco Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MINE opened at $0.00 on Monday. Minerco has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Athena Brands, Inc, develops, produces, markets, and distributes a portfolio of specialty beverages in the United States. It offers VitaminFIZZ, a vitamin enhanced lightly sparkling water in lemon-lime, mango-orange, strawberry-watermelon, black raspberry, strawberry lemonade, and coconut-pineapple flavors; and VitaminCreamer, a vitamin fortified creamer, as well as coffee, French vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha under the COFFEE BOOST brand.

