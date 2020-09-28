Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, an increase of 394.8% from the August 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.

Shares of MTSFF stock remained flat at $$18.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. The company operates through Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other segments. The Leasing segment leases office buildings, retail properties, logistics facilities, housing, and other properties primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

