Mizuho Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $99.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 382,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 304.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after buying an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

