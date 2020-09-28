MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.07. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

