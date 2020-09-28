Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MOBL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Shares of MOBL opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $776.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after buying an additional 1,027,098 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 50.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,130,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mobileiron by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mobileiron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.