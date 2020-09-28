Moin 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $23,816.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,492,156 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

