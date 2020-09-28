Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

