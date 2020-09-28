Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.