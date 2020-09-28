Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.15 on Monday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

