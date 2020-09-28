MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1,991.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 201,973,606 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

