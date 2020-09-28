MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2,738.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024900 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003429 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004188 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 202,034,410 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

