Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.16. Moneygram International posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 46,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

