Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.14.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $233.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $2,040,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,753,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,272 shares of company stock worth $15,727,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mongodb by 201.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.