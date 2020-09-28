Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $265.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.30. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,992,425.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,888 shares of company stock worth $29,730,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

