Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a current ratio of 22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

