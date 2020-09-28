Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €58.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NDA. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.78 ($63.27).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €57.84 ($68.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a twelve month high of €62.90 ($74.00).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

