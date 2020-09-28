Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.68. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

