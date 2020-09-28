Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.84.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,106,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 448,933 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.