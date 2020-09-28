Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,667.42.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,439.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,540.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,398.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

