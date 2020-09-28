Morgan Stanley Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.97. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.59. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$783,020. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

