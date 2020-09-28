Morgan Stanley Cuts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $18.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.21.

NYSE MPLX opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 132.2% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,655,000 after buying an additional 29,646,037 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,246 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,193,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 446.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,680 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

