Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic alerts:

EDD stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.