Morgan Stanley Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $17.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.16.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

