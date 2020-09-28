Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV AS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. DSV AS/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

