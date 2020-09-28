Morgan Stanley Reiterates €12.70 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.07 ($15.38).

Salzgitter stock opened at €13.65 ($16.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.27. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The company has a market cap of $738.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

