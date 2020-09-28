Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

